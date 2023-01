Toyota GR Yaris : deux versions spéciales en honneur des pilotes de WRC

Exciting news!

GR Yaris 'Kalle Edition' will be coming out soon!

Big thanks to TOYOTA for making this possible and giving me chance to do something special with it!

And also super happy that our bald, but very nice livery made by Liupakka Graphics is on it!🔥#KR69 #GRYaris pic.twitter.com/XfYBxIcq0u

— Kalle Rovanperä (@KalleRovanpera) January 13, 2023