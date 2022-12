Gran Turismo : les coulisses du tournage du prochain film

That’s a wrap on 7 weeks filming around the world on the fastest film ever made. The GranTurismo movie. From +35 degrees to -5 my incredible @Nissan GTR camera car performed faultlessly. We broke new grounds on how to film race cars actually racing. Incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/8K3mtBVcO9

— Mauro Calo (@Thecarmagdriver) December 16, 2022